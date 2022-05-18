My grandfather was Robert Cannon and I have always wondered why we couldn't find his name on any war memorial.

My father James was only three when his father, Robert, was killed at the Somme in 1916.

I want to buy the book but am unable to get to the church on May 18 or to the Arkwright Arms.

A reader is trying to get hold of a copy of Michael Orme's book entitled Only Remembered.

Could Michael Orme say whether his book will be for sale online, at Waterstones or Amazon, please?

Thanks for a really interesting article.

I am a subscriber to The DT and never miss an issue.

Janette Lawson (nee Cannon)

By email

