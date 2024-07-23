Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I have noticed that there are two gingko biloba trees in the lovely Hall Leys Park in Matlock, near the cafe and opposite the football pitch.

They have such significance in various cultures that I’m interested to know why they were planted there.

Was there a particular reason? I recently saw gingkos planted in a New Zealand town to mark their twinning with a Japanese city, which made me wonder about the Matlock ones.

The following two quotes might explain why I take such an interest:

A photo of one of the trees of interest in Matlock's Hall Leys Park.

‘The Ginkgo biloba is one of the oldest living tree species in the world. It's the sole survivor of an ancient group of trees that date back to before dinosaurs roamed the Earth – creatures that lived between 245 and 66 million years ago.’ (From Kew Gardens).

“Symbol of Peace, Hope and Vitality. For centuries the ginkgo tree and leaves have been seen as a symbol of peace and hope, aiding to its continued presence throughout human history.”

Moyra Jean

Matlock

