Letter: Keen to find out more about trees in Hall Leys Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
They have such significance in various cultures that I’m interested to know why they were planted there.
Was there a particular reason? I recently saw gingkos planted in a New Zealand town to mark their twinning with a Japanese city, which made me wonder about the Matlock ones.
The following two quotes might explain why I take such an interest:
‘The Ginkgo biloba is one of the oldest living tree species in the world. It's the sole survivor of an ancient group of trees that date back to before dinosaurs roamed the Earth – creatures that lived between 245 and 66 million years ago.’ (From Kew Gardens).
“Symbol of Peace, Hope and Vitality. For centuries the ginkgo tree and leaves have been seen as a symbol of peace and hope, aiding to its continued presence throughout human history.”
Moyra Jean
Matlock
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.