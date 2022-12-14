Letter: Just give us the chance with Tapton House
As a lifelong resident of Chesterfield and a resident of Tapton for 40 years, with a keen interest in the heritage that surrounds me, I feel I must strongly complain around what I feel is the flippant attitude that the council has taken over the proposal/bid that The Friends of Tapton House has put forward.
Does the council never listen to constituents? Over past years you have destroyed beautiful buildings and wasted so much money on very bland buildings, it’s criminal.
Tapton House should be for the use of the communities in Chesterfield, it could be such an asset to Chesterfield, ticking loads of boxes for you.
Lots of residents in the Tapton area wish to become volunteers in the project. We already have community groups running who do fantastic work within Tapton, but with no base we cannot expand to others in Chesterfield.
Just give the people of Chesterfield the chance to see this fine house used for the benefit of its residents.
Annie Platts
Chesterfield
