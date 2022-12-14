Does the council never listen to constituents? Over past years you have destroyed beautiful buildings and wasted so much money on very bland buildings, it’s criminal.

Tapton House should be for the use of the communities in Chesterfield, it could be such an asset to Chesterfield, ticking loads of boxes for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of residents in the Tapton area wish to become volunteers in the project. We already have community groups running who do fantastic work within Tapton, but with no base we cannot expand to others in Chesterfield.

The people of Chesterfield just want a chance to do something with Tapton House says a letter writer this week.

Just give the people of Chesterfield the chance to see this fine house used for the benefit of its residents.

Annie Platts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad