That is what Isabel Oakeshott would appear to have done. Leaked in her terms “in the national interest”. No blame on the newspaper for running the story; it would be manna from heaven for them.

I’m no fan of politicians but I tend to dislike the inevitable one-sided vitriol now raining upon one individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Am I being cynical, but could it really be that her action is to beef up the sales for her book?

A letter this week about the ongoing saga with Matt Hancock and the leaked WhatsApp messages.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.