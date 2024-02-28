Letter: Join me in my new method of dodging the potholes - Driving By Numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As you go along, count the number of potholes, sinkholes, trenches and botched repairs. If you can avoid them and the oncoming traffic you go to the top of the class.Alternatively, we could rename the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire area as ‘Dodge’.

David Fox

Dunston

Another letter this week has been inspired by the state of the roads in the county.

