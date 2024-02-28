News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Join me in my new method of dodging the potholes - Driving By Numbers

I have just devised a new method of driving. It’s called ‘Driving by numbers’.
By David Fox
Published 28th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
As you go along, count the number of potholes, sinkholes, trenches and botched repairs. If you can avoid them and the oncoming traffic you go to the top of the class.Alternatively, we could rename the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire area as ‘Dodge’.

David Fox

Dunston

Another letter this week has been inspired by the state of the roads in the county.
