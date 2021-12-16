Never having much spending money of my own, it was almost as is if they were tormenting me because I couldn’t understand why people would have money they didn’t need and weren’t spending. Money was for spending right?

My thoughts were if you’re doing nothing with the money and you don’t need it, give it to me. After all, in my world money was for spending and I could make good use of it for buying sweets, toys and comics.

When I spent every penny of spending money I had as quickly as possible, it seemed so unfair they had money left that they weren’t using.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader recalls the sound of loose change in somebody's pocket as being most annoying.

Syd Bullen

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.