His wealth has increased after his mother’s death as he inherited a huge wedge of cash. Luckily for Charlie, he didn’t have to pay any inheritance tax: that luxury is saved for kings.

The Coronation is costing us taxpayers a lot of money, money I personally would like to be spent on more deserving things.

He’s got all that money, it’s not hard to work out is it? Let him pay for the pomp and ceremony himself, it will hardly make a dent in the two billion. Give us hard working taxpayers a break.

A reader's views on the cost of the Coronation.

Luckily I will be abroad soaking up the sun on a beach with no access to a TV so I will miss the Coronation.

But I received some daft email the other day trying to sell me a sterling silver Coronation celebration pen. Prices start from the totally reasonable price of only £575. I think someone has a sense of humour.

Jayne Grayson

By email

