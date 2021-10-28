Letter: It’s your own fault, folks

If infections are rising, we only have ourselves to blame.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:20 pm

I’m sick of seeing people, particularly on buses in some parts of the area, not bothering with masks.

Do people have a death wish here, or are they just too arrogant and selfish to bother?

I expect that the same people, when they or their loved ones die or are seriously unwell with Covid, will blame anyone but themselves.

Emma Green

By email

