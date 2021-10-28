Letter: It’s your own fault, folks

I’m sick of seeing people, particularly on buses in some parts of the area, not bothering with masks.

Do people have a death wish here, or are they just too arrogant and selfish to bother?

I expect that the same people, when they or their loved ones die or are seriously unwell with Covid, will blame anyone but themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m sick of seeing people, particularly on buses in some parts of the area, not bothering with masks", writes one reader.

Emma Green

By email

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.