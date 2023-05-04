To my mind, it is shocking to think parents are handing these to kids at that age. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

These tiny minds will be looking at all sorts of things a three-year-old shouldn’t be seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A child at that age should be with you in the same room – there is no phone needed for that.

A reader says it's unacceptable to allow a three-year-old a mobile phone.

Jayne Grayson

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of uur journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But unfortunately being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.