Letter: It's time to say no and make sure we fight for our green space

I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter from M Moores regarding the destruction of 24 hectares of land to build 1,800 houses at Clowne.
By T Whapplington
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST

The politicians bang on that we need 360,000 new houses a year.I accept there are homeless people who need to be housed, but not that many, so is it to keep the economy going?

Look around the area of Inkersall, Mastin Moor, Bolsover, and it is just about doubling in size.It is time to say no, but remember that every house built attracts £1,000 from central government to the local authority.

We are told only a small proportion of Britain is built on, but if you look closely it's always the productive farm land which we need, especially now.

This is without considering infrastructure, doctors, schools, dentists, roads etc, so if you agree contact the council, and your MP, and fight for this green space.

T Whapplington

Derbyshire

