The politicians bang on that we need 360,000 new houses a year.I accept there are homeless people who need to be housed, but not that many, so is it to keep the economy going?

Look around the area of Inkersall, Mastin Moor, Bolsover, and it is just about doubling in size.It is time to say no, but remember that every house built attracts £1,000 from central government to the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are told only a small proportion of Britain is built on, but if you look closely it's always the productive farm land which we need, especially now.

'We are told only a small proportion of Britain is built on, but if you look closely it's always the productive farm land which we need', writes a reader in Derbyshire.

This is without considering infrastructure, doctors, schools, dentists, roads etc, so if you agree contact the council, and your MP, and fight for this green space.

T Whapplington

Derbyshire

To view another letter from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.