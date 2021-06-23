Letter: It's time to free up all the car parks in town

Make the town car-friendly and watch the shoppers pour back in. Forget these schemes for cycleways and walking tracks (has anyone ever seen a cyclist on the hugely expensive cycle track alongside the bypass?)

Free up all the car parks and do whatever has to be done to make Ravenside (Curry’s) car park open to the town. Do the same for Vicar Lane and the others.

Remove yellow lines to create as much on street parking as possible. Announce to everyone that they will be welcome to come by car. This is the 21st century and people expect to use their cars, electric, petrol or whatever.

John Chambers

Baslow

