Letter: It's time to fine dog owners who let their pets off the lead in public

All dogs should be on a lead regardless of their breed. As the owner of a labradoodle, I detest it when dogs are off the lead.
By Brenda Wilkinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Several times I have been asked ‘is she is going to have a run on the field’? No she isn’t. As the owner of nine dogs during my lifetime, none of our dogs have been off the lead.

This attack problem is getting out of hand, so fine the owners if caught.

Brenda Wilkinson

'This attack problem is getting out of hand, so fine the owners if caugh', says a reader this week.
