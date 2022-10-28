The Conservatives need to revise their leadership election rules. These were laid down at a time of opposition, when they were for ‘only’ a party leader.

The problem is that now, while they remain in government, the process is overstretched in producing someone for two jobs not one: both a party leader and a Prime Minister. Best time to do the revising?

In opposition.

A reader feels it's time we had another General Election.

They have plenty of other thinking to do. To quote Bishop Nick Baines in the House of Lords on October 13, (see Hansard): “Behaviour and language are not neutral. Never. And the insidious truth is that corruption ignored, downplayed or spun opens the door to corruption elsewhere (…) . So, why no Ministerial ethics advisor? Why no anti-corruption Tsar? Why still no real pinning down ( … ) of cronyism, dodgy lobbying, unaccountable political donations that lead to personal reward? Why a laughing dismissal of hedge-fund professionals who game a mini-budget and make millions out of the social and economic misery caused to the rest of the population? ( … ) Why a Ministerial Code that reduced moral accountability? What just recompense for the public?”

Bring on a General Election and a fairer deal for the suffering public.

Coun Kate Smith

Former Parliamentary Candidate, Amber Valley Liberal Democrats

