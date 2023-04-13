We are all aware housing is needed but just how many does BDC need? It states it is in talks with builders regarding the next phase on Marlpit Lane (950 houses, first stage).

This would mean goodness knows how many houses built adjacent to the castle estate and at the back of Moorfield School, plus some in the pipeline near the traffic lights on Rotherham Road. And that’s just Bolsover.

I don’t see any of these being the needed affordable homes, just money-making four or five bedroom affairs.

Bolsover District Council has resubmitted plans for the Clowne garden village

I think that public opinion has had enough and urge everyone to object strongly.

T Whapplington

Derbyshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

