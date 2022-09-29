If in doing so, they were disrespectful to The Queen, then so were the 40,000 Twitter followers who stated their approval of the decision.

Recent events bring to mind the story of the Emperor’s New Clothes, or in modern parlance, the elephant in the room.

No leader of business, government, press or broadcast media wants to be the first to declare that enough is enough, we have said it all, heard it all, seen it all, and we have grieved.

A reader says it's time to get back to some sort of normality after the death of The Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now is the time to get back to normal.

G Shepherd

By email

For another letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad