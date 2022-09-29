Letter: It's time for us to get back to some sort of normality
After being inundated with news of The Queen’s death, hour after hour on every channel and in every newspaper, day after day with no sign of a let-up, two football teams accepted the instruction not to play scheduled league games but decided instead to quietly meet for an informal friendly match.
If in doing so, they were disrespectful to The Queen, then so were the 40,000 Twitter followers who stated their approval of the decision.
Recent events bring to mind the story of the Emperor’s New Clothes, or in modern parlance, the elephant in the room.
No leader of business, government, press or broadcast media wants to be the first to declare that enough is enough, we have said it all, heard it all, seen it all, and we have grieved.
Most Popular
Now is the time to get back to normal.
G Shepherd
By email
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you