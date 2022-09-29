It might be a good time to look at our troubled world a little deeper, such as one global player that goes a little under-reported.

I draw readers’ attention to The World Economic Forum (WEF), a driving force behind decision-making in many countries including Britain, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Germany, Australia, Argentina, Canada and The Netherlands, where we currently see farmers standing up to the Government by defending food production and people's private property.

If readers do not know about the WEF, the people connected to it, and their aims, have a deeper look.

"It's our duty to take note of what will impact all those around us and for the next generations to come", says one reader.

It will affect everyone’s life.

Small and medium businesses will be affected.

Everyone, whether young and old, will be affected.

All aspects of life, from owning the house you live in, your right to have a car and a pet, to your right to choose what to eat, will be affected.

Your right to control everyday matters of your life will be impacted by the WEF.

We need to stand up for the best of humanity and aim to create the best society possible.

Take a deeper look at events. Know that there are many who share your concerns about and, rather than leaving matters for others to deal with, start standing up for the world you want to live in - these are historic times.

Kris Stone

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Independents/Chesterfield Independentsand The CANDI Freedom Hub

