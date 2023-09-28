News you can trust since 1855
Letter: It's time for 'Starmerman' to come up with some answers now

Stand aside Superman, Spiderman and the other heroes: stand up Starmerman.
By Ian Longley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
This man with the personality of a thimble has an ability to state the obvious whenever he speaks.

He always has an opinion but rarely has an answer.

He was recently asked if he would give junior doctors their pay demands and he flatly refused to give a yes or no answer and instead blabbered on about if he was in power.

'He always has an opinion but rarely has an answer' says a reader of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
He may well get in but my vote definitely won't put him in.

Ian Longley

By email

