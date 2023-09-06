Letter: It's time for some people to face the reality of the situation

Watch more videos on Shots!

When will people like Mr Rimington realise that the Government does not have any money?They can only spend taxpayers’ money, which, of course, comes from residents.

The Government's only alternative would be to borrow money to hand out to councils.This borrowed money would then have to be paid back, by the residents.So it is time for anyone thinking like Mr Rimington to stop stating that the Government should pay for everything, and realise the reality of council costs.

Richard Madin

Buxton

