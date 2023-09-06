News you can trust since 1855
Letter: It's time for some people to face the reality of the situation

I am astonished by Adrian Rimington’s suggestion (Derbyshire Times letters, August 31), that any increased costs incurred by Chesterfield Borough Council should be met by the Government, not the residents.
By Richard Madin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
When will people like Mr Rimington realise that the Government does not have any money?They can only spend taxpayers’ money, which, of course, comes from residents.

The Government's only alternative would be to borrow money to hand out to councils.This borrowed money would then have to be paid back, by the residents.So it is time for anyone thinking like Mr Rimington to stop stating that the Government should pay for everything, and realise the reality of council costs.

Richard Madin

'When will people realise that the Government does not have any money?', says a reader this week.
Related topics:GovernmentDerbyshire TimesChesterfield Borough Council