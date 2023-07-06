This was after he declared that the mortgage payers of the UK would not receive any special government help. He was having to concentrate on the thorny subject of inflation.

Four days before this, on the Sky News Press report, the editor of the Sun said; 'Mortgage payers have considerable political clout'. I and many like me would wish for this clout and would like to see it cause a general election this October!All that needs to happen is for mortgage payers to get organised and protest, and then allow the noise generated by the media to force Sunak's hand.

Please get together, get on the internet protests and petitions, cause a groundswell and let's get rid of this Government!

Adrian Rimington

Derbyshire

