Letter: It's time for politicians to swap their salaries with our nurses

I would definitely recommend it to anyone who genuinely wants to understand what the life of a NHS nurse entails.

I worked in social care for 20 years and I thought I had an inkling of what nurses do. How wrong I was!

I would like to suggest that instead of giving nurses a potential pay cut, politicians should swap their salaries with the nurses.

I don't mean for politicians to take on the role of nurses because politicians could never live the life of a nurse.

Primarily this is because I believe that, in general, there aren’t many politicians who genuinely care about anybody but themselves and their own families.

David Fox

Derbyshire

