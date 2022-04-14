We have also asked for Parliament to be recalled immediately, so all MPs can hold a Vote of No Confidence in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

At a time of international crisis, we cannot have someone like him as PM; we need leadership, not a Government in chaos.

MPs cannot hide behind lame excuses any longer. It's time for them to own up: the Prime Minister is a criminal who has misled Parliament. While ordinary people were making absolutely heartbreaking decisions, and lockdown prevented us all from seeing dying relatives, or visiting friends or family, or celebrating occasions like a wedding, they broke the law and partied in Downing Street.

If Johnson and Sunak had a shred of decency, they would resign. But they won't, so our MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick them out.

Cllr Kate Smith

Former Parliamentary Candidate Amber Valley

