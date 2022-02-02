Letter: It's time for everyone to get the jab

I have to say I think it is disgusting that there are still people who won’t have a Covid jab, especially when they are looking after the public.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:20 pm

Is it just to be different to everyone else or are they scared of a needle?

If they were charged for the service, I might understand the reluctance, but remember it is all free.

J Hewitt

One reader feels it is time that everyone had the Covid vaccination, especially if they are dealing with the general public.

By email

