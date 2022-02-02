Is it just to be different to everyone else or are they scared of a needle?

If they were charged for the service, I might understand the reluctance, but remember it is all free.

J Hewitt

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader feels it is time that everyone had the Covid vaccination, especially if they are dealing with the general public.

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.