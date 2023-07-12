I agree with Lee Rowley and the county and borough councils that this long-awaited road could bring huge benefits. Opening up disused former industrial land for housing and new businesses is one benefit. Building houses on such brownfield sites is much more sensible than the current building on greenfield sites.

Another benefit could be slashing the road congestion and pollution that currently affects Brimington and Staveley along the A619.

However, the plans have been badly reduced. The dual carriageway bypass from Tapton to Barlborough/M1 Junction 30 is now to be a single-lane road that stops at Hall Lane at Lowgates.

This means the extra vehicle traffic from the promised 1,800 houses and 3,400 jobs will be funnelled directly onto the already appallingly congested Lowgates/Worksop Road.

This road is already a nightmare for residents, road users and pedestrians alike.

It will soon get even worse when 650 houses are built between Mastin Moor and Woodthorpe. To then deliberately channel traffic from another 1,800 houses, plus new industrial estates, onto it is outright lunacy.

Just for once, could the Government and councils plan more than a couple of years ahead?

The current plan almost seems designed to deliberately make things far worse for residents.

Paul Jacobs

Lowgates resident and councillor for Staveley North

