Everyone knows there are good and bad drivers in ALL age groups, but it would seem the over-70s are being targeted.

According to one source, there will be more than one million drivers over the age of 85 by 2025 and yes, quite a few will not meet muster, but how to convince them to stop driving?

The only solution would be mandatory driving tests for the over-70s every three years and mandatory tests every two years for the over-80s plus a yearly medical. At least with constant testing and medicals we won’t have to wait until there’s been a serious accident before you lose your licence.

A pensioner says he would have no problems taking another driving test if he had to.

I am in my early 70s and I drove for a living my whole working career. I class myself as a competent driver, yet would more than welcome these tests for my sake, as well as anyone else’s, because when it comes to driving no-one wants to admit they are past it.

A driver (full name supplied)

Nr Chesterfield

