Letter: It’s no wonder county council struggles financially with decisions like this being made
and live on Freeview channel 276
About four weeks ago, our cul-de-sac was closed off completely from Starkholmes Road.Barriers were up and we couldn’t pass.I live on Maple View, I arrived home at about 8am and had to find an alternate parking space, which was a bit of a pain, but when I was walking towards my house, I saw that the whole road (i.e. Maple View) had been overlaid with bitumen slurry, hence the reason for the road closure.
Why not give the residents some notice of works and what would have happened if an ambulance had to get up the road at some time whilst the closure was on?What a complete waste of money!The road was probably the best bit of tarmac in Derbyshire, there were no potholes, no depressions (not that bitumen slurry would have done anything to solve these issues anyway), but with cash being such an issue at the moment, and with Derbyshire County Council being on the verge of going bust, why waste several thousands of pounds on a completely un-needed operation?
I am disgusted at the council. It’s no wonder that they are going bust with decisions like this being made.
Kevin Stone
Matlock
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.