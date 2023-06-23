Letter: It's no wonder Britain is ranked so high in the obesity charts

They are the massively obese ones who each eat two main courses and two desserts at meal times because they booked the all-inclusive package.

After troughing a huge breakfast, it's time to go and fry in the sun on a lounger.

After large amounts of beer, it’s then dinner time.

A reader's views on Brits abroad.

A time to trough yet another five portions with beer again, of course.

After a week or two, they return home and tell everyone what a brilliant place they stayed at, not having seen anything other than a full plate and full glass.

There’s no wonder Britain is ranked so high in obesity.

Ian Longley

By email

