Letter: It's my opinion that UK's horse racing is the best in the world

Any death is one too many, but I feel that horse racing in the UK is the best in the world, and the horses as participants are treated the best.
By Stephen Green
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The true figures on horse deaths while racing is one per 1,000 races, comparatively safe in a potentially dangerous sport.

Stephen Green

By email

