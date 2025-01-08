Letter: It's just one crisis after another with this Labour government
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And as far as Peter Mandelson becoming the US ambassador goes, that's another shot in the foot as far as I’m concerned. This Labour government is lurching from one crisis to another. I would not trust Mandelson with my dog. Alan Warner
Denby Village
A message from the Editor:
Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.