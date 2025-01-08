Letter: It's just one crisis after another with this Labour government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After reading some people suggesting that Nigel Farage should help this Labour government to build some bridges with the USA, I sincerely hope that Nigel Farage does nothing of the sort, particularly after what they have said about him and the incoming President Donald Trump.

And as far as Peter Mandelson becoming the US ambassador goes, that's another shot in the foot as far as I’m concerned. This Labour government is lurching from one crisis to another. I would not trust Mandelson with my dog. Alan Warner

Denby Village

