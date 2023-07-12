We have a rising homeless population and growing poverty in this country, a country which is the sixth richest by GDP, yet it does not benefit our own needy people.

There is a much bigger picture to look at on migration.

I have to be honest and say that I have concerns that many immigrants, whether Iranian, Iraqi, Albanian, etc, flee from our beaches without security checks which is a threat to our national security and more money, courtesy of the taxpayer, is needed to tighten security.

"We cannot feed the whole world to the detriment of our own people", writes a reader (Photo by: Pixabay).

Who knows whether those escaping are criminals or terrorists?

The Government is to blame for the many problems we have in this country, but we are not that gullible to swallow everything they say.

There are a big majority of people with a mindset similar to my own, who carefully research the evidence in that we cannot continue to allow illegal immigrants to flood this country, because it is far too high.

It is without doubt, unsustainable and is impacting heavily on this country and the statistics speak for themselves in the vast numbers who are coming here.

Enough is enough.

Mrs H Ali

By email

