This shows that local efforts in business and tourism bear fruits and produce much-needed employment.

The appearance of the town, with cafes, shops, parks and litter picking etc, is a most important factor also.

Tourists often refer to visiting places that were clean and tidy.

Matlock is among the top ten destinations in the UK for a February staycation.

It was encouraging also, in the same copy of the Mercury that we learned that Cotswold Outdoor have suggested it's "UK's most romantic backdrop", and that a team from the tourist board were promoting our area in Dublin and London.

Towns like Buxton, Matlock and Bakewell were virtually built on holiday and tourism, but until recently, many visitors knew very little of our wonderful local attractions.

Phillip Fearn

Whatstandwell

