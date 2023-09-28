Letter: It's clear to me who we should blame over Derbyshire County Council financial problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, in last week’s edition daren’t mention it, but it is blindingly obvious to most.

Many voters assume that council funding comes from council tax, and indeed some of it does, but the majority comes from central government.When George Osborne as Chancellor of the Exchequer introduced his unnecessary austerity budgets back in 2010, he came up with a plan to shift the blame for deprivation from his government to local authorities by reducing their funding by 40 per cent.The plan worked incredibly well, as we can see from the comments in your ‘Ten things you said about’ feature last week.

It’s time we were honest about it. Every time the Conservatives promise tax cuts just before an election, we will see cuts to our public services as a consequence if they are elected.Don’t blame the councils of any political persuasion. They can’t make a silk purse from a sow’s ear.

Jim Medway

Furness Vale

