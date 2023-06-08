Not only do they look a mess, but they can obstruct vision getting onto the very busy roundabout.

Frankly, businesses should use other ways to promote their services like social media.

Months ago, the county council removed a large banner from railings on the approach onto the roundabout opposite the Old Post restaurant as some drivers were claiming it was dangerous.

The county council needs to step up to the plate now as it’s exploding into a free-for-all for free advertising!

B Lomas

Chesterfield

