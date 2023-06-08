News you can trust since 1855
Letter: It's an advertising free-for-all at the roundabout

Derbyshire County Council needs to take action to remove the growing amount of posters and signage displayed on railings and islands off Chesterfield’s central roundabout.
By B Lomas
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read

Not only do they look a mess, but they can obstruct vision getting onto the very busy roundabout.

Frankly, businesses should use other ways to promote their services like social media.

Months ago, the county council removed a large banner from railings on the approach onto the roundabout opposite the Old Post restaurant as some drivers were claiming it was dangerous.

A letter this week about the advertising posters that have been put up near Chesterfield's central roundabout.A letter this week about the advertising posters that have been put up near Chesterfield's central roundabout.
A letter this week about the advertising posters that have been put up near Chesterfield's central roundabout.
The county council needs to step up to the plate now as it’s exploding into a free-for-all for free advertising!

B Lomas

Chesterfield

