The commitment went through the Commons without important questions being asked such as how we achieve net zero, costs, costs to the public purse etc.

It seems to me that only one Labour MP was asking questions about such an important commitment.This sounds to me like HS2, which began with a budget of £36billion and has already far exceeded over £100 billion.Net zero for the UK is set to cost trillions, and no-one can state an exact number.

Worldwide countries all have plans to lower emissions and reduce carbon, but their targets are sensible and are not hitting citizens in the pocket like this country, and our Government should do the same.

Now we hear of electricity pylons going up across the country, all part of the rush, and at what cost to our environment? Electro-magnetic frequencies can be harmful.

It all seems to be a rushed mess, and far too costly.Let’s stop climate change hysteria, get back to a rational drawing board.Let’s play a huge part but not at the vast expense of creating poverty for people in the country.

H. Bown

Chesterfield

