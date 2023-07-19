A lad of about 14, without any common sense, respect or responsibility, thought it was ok to ride on the pavement when it’s illegal.

Parents must surely know when they buy children e-scooters that they can only be used on their own property, and yet they must see them leaving to ride on Chesterfield’s pavements and roads.

A woman recently sustained a head injury by a dangerous e-scooter. They are not regulated, and most are used by young kids who seem to display not an ounce of common sense.

Unless police officers do their job and start to confiscate e-scooters in Chesterfield when seen, I have no doubt there will be a dreadful accident.

Public safety is at risk until they are dealt with.

E. Moorland

Chesterfield

