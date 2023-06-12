News you can trust since 1855
Letter: It's about time that these protesters were stopped

Just Stop Oil confirmed that three women had thrown paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin garden.
By Peter Gill
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

First of all it was banks, then high end car showrooms that were splattered with paint.

Now a lovely garden display has been ruined by throwing paint over the display. Yes, three women have been arrested, and as I understand it, have been charged, but this has got to stop.

I have seen them on the news and I can’t imagine being in their company. These are not peaceful protests.

A reader feels it's time protesters stopped causing disruption
Peter Gill

By email

