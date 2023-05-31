News you can trust since 1855
Letter: It's a thumbs-up from me for the Royals

We need the Royal Family. Money comes into England from visitors from other countries who come here because of the Royals.
By Brenda Wilkinson
Published 31st May 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:35 BST

We could see by the recent Coronation and the singing for the King how popular they are, so I don’t understand the criticism of them.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

A thumbs-up for the Royal Family from one of our readers.
