Letter: It's a strange world we live in and it makes little sense to me

Then there was discussion of the nurses’ strikes and how low the wage of new starter junior doctors are, at £14 an hour, with the Government currently offering less than what the NHS staff want.After that, by contrast we had news of how oil companies have had billion-pound profits, which was still less than they were expecting, and finally, on the same report, how Harry Kane’s £90 million football transfer has gone through.

I was left to reflect that life simply isn’t real at the moment. It can’t be because none of the above that I have related to you makes any sense.

John Moore

By email

