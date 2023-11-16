Letter: It's a shame some students seem to have no respect for surroundings

It was mostly fast food cartons, plastic bottles, snack food wrappers and vape boxes.You might think I’m being judgemental but I walk into Chesterfield several different ways and have never seen that amount of rubbish on any other route.My seven-year-old grandson did a litter pick with Beavers recently and was proud to clean up and felt he was doing a good thing for the community.What a shame students seem to have no respect for their surroundings.