News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: It's a shame some students seem to have no respect for surroundings

I walked past Chesterfield College on Infirmary Road on my walk into town and couldn’t help but notice the large amount of litter.
By JH
Published 16th Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was mostly fast food cartons, plastic bottles, snack food wrappers and vape boxes.You might think I’m being judgemental but I walk into Chesterfield several different ways and have never seen that amount of rubbish on any other route.My seven-year-old grandson did a litter pick with Beavers recently and was proud to clean up and felt he was doing a good thing for the community.What a shame students seem to have no respect for their surroundings.

JH

Name and address supplied

A letter this week about the issue of litter in part of the town.A letter this week about the issue of litter in part of the town.
A letter this week about the issue of litter in part of the town.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:ChesterfieldBeavers