Letter: It's a real test of patience trying to get a GP appoinment
You have tests at the hospital, then the results come and you get a text message to say you need to make a appointment ASAP with your GP.
Or rather you phone the doctors to be told you need to see someone to discuss your results but I can’t make you an appointment now, you will have to phone at 8.30 in the morning and try to get into the surgery.
I ask if there is any availability at all next week or the week after?
No, nothing, you will have to try like everyone else tomorrow.
But you have contacted me, you asked to see me, yet you won’t give me a time to see my GP. What is happening to our GP surgeries?
Jayne Grayson
By email
