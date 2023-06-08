Ironically, one of the worst offenders is the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.

Loud music blares constantly in the lane swimming sessions, despite the terrible acoustics of the pool environment.

If they really cared about the health of their customers, they would introduce some music-free lane swimming sessions.

David Irvine

Inkersall

