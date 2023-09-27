News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Letter: It takes years to build a community but only a few strokes of a pen to destroy one

I would like to respond to your recent article in the Derbyshire Times, about the closure of The Holy Family Church, Derby Road.
By A Parishioner
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I felt it was an article clearly based on a press release which included a quote from a parishioner of the church.

As a parishioner myself, I would state that, until very recently, services were held daily as a parish of its own.Since then, any so-called consultation with regards to closure took place behind closed doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Furthermore I see no rationale for closing The Holy Family Church.Each member of the congregation will reach their own view of why three well-supported Catholic parishes have been closed in recent years.

A letter this week about the recent closure of The Holy Family Church on Derby Road.A letter this week about the recent closure of The Holy Family Church on Derby Road.
A letter this week about the recent closure of The Holy Family Church on Derby Road.
Most Popular

It is reasonable to assume. The naturally devastated will accept the decision as inevitable while the outraged will protest to Rome and seek pastures new.It takes years to build a community but only a few strokes of a pen to destroy one.

A parishioner

Name and address supplied

Related topics:Derbyshire TimesRome