Letter: It takes years to build a community but only a few strokes of a pen to destroy one

I felt it was an article clearly based on a press release which included a quote from a parishioner of the church.

As a parishioner myself, I would state that, until very recently, services were held daily as a parish of its own.Since then, any so-called consultation with regards to closure took place behind closed doors.

Furthermore I see no rationale for closing The Holy Family Church.Each member of the congregation will reach their own view of why three well-supported Catholic parishes have been closed in recent years.

A letter this week about the recent closure of The Holy Family Church on Derby Road.

It is reasonable to assume. The naturally devastated will accept the decision as inevitable while the outraged will protest to Rome and seek pastures new.It takes years to build a community but only a few strokes of a pen to destroy one.

A parishioner