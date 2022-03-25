We should strive to obtain a mask-wearing culture, to some degree. It makes good sense!

It makes sense to me

Dropping the wearing of face masks in shops, on buses and in busy public places is foolish.

A letter this week says it makes sense to wear face masks in public places.

Mike Brady

By email

