News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Letter: It seems a strange kind of progress to me

I read the article on the proposed new road to connect Hollis Lane with the station.
By DE Siddon
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

What they’re doing is reinstating the road they destroyed when they built the bypass in the first place.It ran from Corporation Street by the old DT premises down the edge of the goods yard to the Bridge Inn.

With progress like that, I’m looking forward to the return of the Central and Market Place stations!

D.E.Siddon

A reader questions some of the decisions being taken in Chesterfield town centre.A reader questions some of the decisions being taken in Chesterfield town centre.
A reader questions some of the decisions being taken in Chesterfield town centre.
Most Popular

By email

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

Thank you