I read the article on the proposed new road to connect Hollis Lane with the station.

What they’re doing is reinstating the road they destroyed when they built the bypass in the first place.It ran from Corporation Street by the old DT premises down the edge of the goods yard to the Bridge Inn.

With progress like that, I’m looking forward to the return of the Central and Market Place stations!

D.E.Siddon

A reader questions some of the decisions being taken in Chesterfield town centre.

By email

