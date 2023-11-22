Letter: It seems a strange kind of progress to me
and live on Freeview channel 276
What they’re doing is reinstating the road they destroyed when they built the bypass in the first place.It ran from Corporation Street by the old DT premises down the edge of the goods yard to the Bridge Inn.
With progress like that, I’m looking forward to the return of the Central and Market Place stations!
D.E.Siddon
By email
