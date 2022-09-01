Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems that it is likely to be Ms Truss. You would think that the rest of the country deserves to be given a clue as to her thinking on what should be done about serious threats to the living standards of many citizens.So far, we have heard only that she believes it is the better off who deserve significant help.The long-planned interview on August 30 with Nick Robinson would have been a chance for her to show that she actually does have some ideas that measure up to the crisis. But no – she ‘doesn’t have time’! It doesn’t bode well.

John Morrissey

Belper

