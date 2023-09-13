News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Letter: It must be hard for some to be a stand-up comic in 2023

A lot of the so-called modern generation of comedians can’t hold a candle to the likes of Ken Dodd, Morecambe and Wise, Bob Monkhouse, Dave Allen, the Two Ronnies, Billy Connolly, Les Dawson and Tommy Cooper.
By Ray Cundy
Published 14th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
'Comedy used to break down so many barriers but not any more it seems', says a reader this week.'Comedy used to break down so many barriers but not any more it seems', says a reader this week.
'Comedy used to break down so many barriers but not any more it seems', says a reader this week.

They were all really funny – and that is just a shortlist.

I realise that making people laugh is probably the hardest thing in showbusiness and I accept that humour is a very personal thing.

But I have to say I just find most modern comedians very bland and unfunny. I suspect it’s a generational thing.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s probably down to the fact that they’re not able to offend other groups while delivering their so-called funny lines.

At one time, comedians were the cutting edge of humour but they’ve been blunted by so many people who are offended at the slightest little thing.

When you can’t deliver a very funny punchline because you’ll probably be cancelled it does reduce your material somewhat.

Comedy used to break down so many barriers but not any more it seems.

Ray Cundy

By email

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Thank you

Related topics:Les DawsonMorecambe and Wise