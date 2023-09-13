'Comedy used to break down so many barriers but not any more it seems', says a reader this week.

They were all really funny – and that is just a shortlist.

I realise that making people laugh is probably the hardest thing in showbusiness and I accept that humour is a very personal thing.

But I have to say I just find most modern comedians very bland and unfunny. I suspect it’s a generational thing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s probably down to the fact that they’re not able to offend other groups while delivering their so-called funny lines.

At one time, comedians were the cutting edge of humour but they’ve been blunted by so many people who are offended at the slightest little thing.

When you can’t deliver a very funny punchline because you’ll probably be cancelled it does reduce your material somewhat.

Comedy used to break down so many barriers but not any more it seems.

Ray Cundy

By email

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.