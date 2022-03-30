The meeting was about how the first discovery of oil was in North East Derbyshire. It was very interesting to find this out.

After the speech, I asked the speaker Cliff Lea what his views on fracking were. He said he was all in favour of fracking, just for a period of ten years.

This would solve the problem of people being able to keep warm with cheaper energy costs that we are all threatened with by Putin’s actions presently. Cliff said most of the rumours re: fracking are not true.

A letter this week calls for a referendum on fracking.

So let’s have an urgent referendum on the matter and get on with making people’s lives in this great country cheaper than is likely if we carry on as we are.

R Mitchell

By email

