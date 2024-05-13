Letter: It meant a great deal that a stranger would take trouble to help us
My wife and I are both in our 80s and have mobility problems.We accidentally took the wrong bus and found ourselves in Matlock Green rather than on the way home to Bonsall.We set off to walk back into Matlock but on the way I was taken ill and could not go on.A kind lady came up to help and immediately offered to drive us home to Bonsall.I do not know her name but wanted to express our gratitude.It meant a great deal to us that a stranger would take such trouble to help two elderly people.
John Sewry
Bonsall
