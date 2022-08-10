Letter: It makes sense to leave bridge as two-way on permanent basis

It makes total sense to leave Matlock Bridge permanently two-way after the works have been completed and the Sainsburys road re-opens.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 5:20 pm

It will ease congestion no end.

Where can we sign the petition?

Paul Birch

A letter this week asks for Matlock bridge to stay two-way to traffic after works are done.

