Although it has been well publicised that it has been loss of staff, due to the pandemic, that created the problem, they ignore the fact that other countries had similar problems.

I have had difficulties in recent months, having had flights cancelled from Greece, and Italy, and had to endure several days without luggage, courtesy of Lufthansa.

I was due to fly from Manchester to a connecting flight in Frankfurt but the plane was late arriving from Germany: nothing to do with Brexit.

Some people may choose to blame Brexit leave voters for the situation, writes reader Mike Lawton.

It is time disgruntled remain supporters accepted the majority vote, and did their best to make Brexit work, rather than wanting it to fail, just so they can gloat, ‘’I told you so’’. What good is that for the country?

