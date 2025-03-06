Letter: It is insanity to put the vulnerable and pensioners at risk
I am already paying the highest bills ever, as my small property is all-electric, and extremely expensive.
Now Ofcom announces bills will increase again from April.
We are apparently paying five times higher in our energy bills compared to the US.
Personally I believe the Government’s net zero policy should be scrapped. Let's stop the race to be carbon-free, align ourselves with worldwide country policy, and stop making us more and more poorer.
It’s total insanity, putting more vulnerable people and pensioners at risk, all for an unrealistic target that won't prevent world climate change!
Fiona James
Chesterfield
