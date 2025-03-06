Letter: It is insanity to put the vulnerable and pensioners at risk

Before the last election, we were told vote Labour and pay £300 less a year for your energy bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am already paying the highest bills ever, as my small property is all-electric, and extremely expensive.

Now Ofcom announces bills will increase again from April.

We are apparently paying five times higher in our energy bills compared to the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s total insanity, putting more vulnerable people and pensioners at risk".

Personally I believe the Government’s net zero policy should be scrapped. Let's stop the race to be carbon-free, align ourselves with worldwide country policy, and stop making us more and more poorer.

It’s total insanity, putting more vulnerable people and pensioners at risk, all for an unrealistic target that won't prevent world climate change!

Fiona James

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.