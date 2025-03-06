Letter: It is insanity to put the vulnerable and pensioners at risk

By Fiona James
Published 6th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST

Before the last election, we were told vote Labour and pay £300 less a year for your energy bills.

I am already paying the highest bills ever, as my small property is all-electric, and extremely expensive.

Now Ofcom announces bills will increase again from April.

We are apparently paying five times higher in our energy bills compared to the US.

"It’s total insanity, putting more vulnerable people and pensioners at risk"."It’s total insanity, putting more vulnerable people and pensioners at risk".
Personally I believe the Government’s net zero policy should be scrapped. Let's stop the race to be carbon-free, align ourselves with worldwide country policy, and stop making us more and more poorer.

It’s total insanity, putting more vulnerable people and pensioners at risk, all for an unrealistic target that won't prevent world climate change!

Fiona James

Chesterfield

